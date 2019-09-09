CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

23 Members Of Sidney Poitiers Family Missing In The Bahamas

Sidney Poitier

Source: The Graham Stark Photographic Library / Getty

Hurricane Dorian simply demolished portions of the Bahamas as it stalled over the area last week.  The Bahamian death toll is currently at 44 and experts believe that number may jump into the thousands.

Sidney Poitier, 92, grew up in both the United States and the Bahamas with many of his relatives still living there. According to his nephew, Jeffrey Poitier, 66, those relatives are unaccounted for and no one has heard from them since Hurricane Dorian stalled over the Bahamas last week. Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas on September 1, 2019, as a category 5.

According to Jeffrey Poitier, twenty-three members of their family are missing.

Rescue and relief efforts are underway to locate the living and those who are stranded and cut off from communication due to Hurricane Dorian’s wrath. Reports are that more than 70,000 people are believed to be displaced and those people need help.  Only after the living are accounted for will there be a true accounting of those who have perished.

Source: celebrity insider.com

Bahamas , Hurricane Dorian , sidney poitier

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Akili McDowell Of ‘David Makes Man’ Discusses His…
 3 days ago
09.06.19
Fight At An Alabama High School Football Game…
 1 week ago
08.31.19
Coco Gauff’s US Open Run Comes To An…
 1 week ago
08.31.19
Traffic Stop Turns Into Shooting Spree, 5 Dead
 1 week ago
08.31.19
Hurricane Dorian Strengthens To Category 3 Storm
 1 week ago
08.30.19
Galveston Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers…
 1 month ago
08.07.19
Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88
 1 month ago
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…
 1 month ago
08.06.19
Man Finds Frozen Baby In A Box In…
 1 month ago
07.31.19
US-ACCIDENT-ALLIGATOR-ANIMAL-DISNEY-TOURISM
Voice of Minnie Mouse Russi Taylor Dies At…
 1 month ago
07.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close