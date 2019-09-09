23 Members Of Sidney Poitiers Family Missing In The Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian simply demolished portions of the Bahamas as it stalled over the area last week. The Bahamian death toll is currently at 44 and experts believe that number may jump into the thousands.

Sidney Poitier, 92, grew up in both the United States and the Bahamas with many of his relatives still living there. According to his nephew, Jeffrey Poitier, 66, those relatives are unaccounted for and no one has heard from them since Hurricane Dorian stalled over the Bahamas last week. Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas on September 1, 2019, as a category 5.

According to Jeffrey Poitier, twenty-three members of their family are missing.

Rescue and relief efforts are underway to locate the living and those who are stranded and cut off from communication due to Hurricane Dorian’s wrath. Reports are that more than 70,000 people are believed to be displaced and those people need help. Only after the living are accounted for will there be a true accounting of those who have perished.

Source: celebrity insider.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: