List Of Free Community Events For The Weekend

FRIDAY
8/30/2019
Miracle Temple Holy Deliverance Church
7:30pm
1495 Bingrham Drive Fayetteville
Men’s Conference Friday night 8/30/19 Speaker Pastor Angelo Bratcher. Saturday morning breakfast 9-10:30am and morning session immediately following. Sunday morning worship service with Elder Gregory J. Kelly morning speaker.
miracletempleonline.org
Diane Black
9104831037
SATURDAY
8/31/19
Living With Integrity For Ever Ministries
Saturday Morning Worship
10:00 am – 12:00 pm
4616 Murchinson Rd Fayetteville, NC
Weekly Worship Service, Fellowship and the Word of God
Apostle Dr. Mary Iles
240-437-7289
8/31/19
Youth Celebration
11am – 2pm
Ecclesia Fellowship COGIC
2504 Garner Road Raleigh, NC 27610
Come join us for a Youth Tie-Dye Party. Saturday, August 31st from 11am to 2 pm. T-Shirts provided. Please RSVP at 919-637-2875. There will be snacks, school supplies, and tie-dye fun for all youth!
Nicole Bridgewater
919-637-2875
https://m.facebook.com/Ecclesiafellowshipcogic/
8/31/19
Lillian W. McNeill CD Release with family and friends
5:30 PM
Alliance Medical Ministry
101 Donald Ross Rd. Raleigh, NC
Gospel/quartet CD release program with family and friends. CD entitled Simply Old School Gospel. Other groups that will be featured are: Grady Walston and Blessed, Mae Perry and the Branchettes, Sylvester Stokes and Faith, The Bass Sisters, the Legendary Lyon Sisters and JAB Harmonizers.
8/31/19
Family Reunion Prayer Tent
7p
Prayer Tent, Durham, NC AUG 1-31, 2019
Durham County Memorial Stadium
750 Stadium Drive
Prayer Tent for 31 Days in August
Mon-Fri starts at 7p
Sat-Sun starts at 10:30a
Kym Miller – 9192714357
8/31/19
Worship with Maritza Rivera
6pm
Fayetteville Church of the Nazarene
1844 Rayconda Dr Fayetteville, NC 28304
Reaching out to our community by celebrating Christ! This new Hispanic church is opening its doors for the 1st time to celebrate God’s blessings through music and let the community know of a Spanish church. We are here Fayetteville NC!
Facebook.com/FayettevilleChurchoftheNazarene
8/31/19
Indoor Yard Sale
8:00am-2:00pm
JD Lewis Multipurpose Center
2245 Garner Road Raleigh, NC 27610
Please come out we will have something for everyone. New and gently used items.
Anita West
anitawest21@gmail.com
SUNDAY
9/1/19
Zebulon First Baptist Church Homecoming
10 a.m
304 East Barbee Street Zebulon, NC 27597
Zebulon First Baptist Church will celebrate its 106th Church Homecoming on September 1,2019. The speaker for the occasion will be Reverend Clinton Harris, Sr., pastor of Refuge Lamb of God Tabernacle Holiness Church in Raleigh, North Carolina. Dinner will be served immediately after the program.
www.zebulonfirstbaptistchurch.org