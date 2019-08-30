List Of Free Community Events For The Weekend

The Light strives to keep you informed of what’s going on in our community. Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend from our community calendar entries.

FRIDAY

8/30/2019

Miracle Temple Holy Deliverance Church

7:30pm

1495 Bingrham Drive Fayetteville

Men’s Conference Friday night 8/30/19 Speaker Pastor Angelo Bratcher. Saturday morning breakfast 9-10:30am and morning session immediately following. Sunday morning worship service with Elder Gregory J. Kelly morning speaker.

miracletempleonline.org

Diane Black

9104831037

SATURDAY

8/31/19

Living With Integrity For Ever Ministries

Saturday Morning Worship

10:00 am – 12:00 pm

4616 Murchinson Rd Fayetteville, NC

Weekly Worship Service, Fellowship and the Word of God

Apostle Dr. Mary Iles

240-437-7289

8/31/19

Youth Celebration

11am – 2pm

Ecclesia Fellowship COGIC

2504 Garner Road Raleigh, NC 27610

Come join us for a Youth Tie-Dye Party. Saturday, August 31st from 11am to 2 pm. T-Shirts provided. Please RSVP at 919-637-2875. There will be snacks, school supplies, and tie-dye fun for all youth!

Nicole Bridgewater

919-637-2875

https://m.facebook.com/Ecclesiafellowshipcogic/

8/31/19

Lillian W. McNeill CD Release with family and friends

5:30 PM

Alliance Medical Ministry

101 Donald Ross Rd. Raleigh, NC

Gospel/quartet CD release program with family and friends. CD entitled Simply Old School Gospel. Other groups that will be featured are: Grady Walston and Blessed, Mae Perry and the Branchettes, Sylvester Stokes and Faith, The Bass Sisters, the Legendary Lyon Sisters and JAB Harmonizers.

lwilm9@gmail.com

8/31/19

Family Reunion Prayer Tent

7p

Prayer Tent, Durham, NC AUG 1-31, 2019

Durham County Memorial Stadium

750 Stadium Drive

Prayer Tent for 31 Days in August

Mon-Fri starts at 7p

Sat-Sun starts at 10:30a

Kym Miller – 9192714357

Eqministries@gmail.com

8/31/19

Worship with Maritza Rivera

6pm

Fayetteville Church of the Nazarene

1844 Rayconda Dr Fayetteville, NC 28304

Reaching out to our community by celebrating Christ! This new Hispanic church is opening its doors for the 1st time to celebrate God’s blessings through music and let the community know of a Spanish church. We are here Fayetteville NC!

Facebook.com/FayettevilleChurchoftheNazarene

8/31/19

Indoor Yard Sale

8:00am-2:00pm

JD Lewis Multipurpose Center

2245 Garner Road Raleigh, NC 27610

Please come out we will have something for everyone. New and gently used items.

Anita West

anitawest21@gmail.com

SUNDAY

9/1/19

Zebulon First Baptist Church Homecoming

10 a.m

304 East Barbee Street Zebulon, NC 27597

Zebulon First Baptist Church will celebrate its 106th Church Homecoming on September 1,2019. The speaker for the occasion will be Reverend Clinton Harris, Sr., pastor of Refuge Lamb of God Tabernacle Holiness Church in Raleigh, North Carolina. Dinner will be served immediately after the program.

www.zebulonfirstbaptistchurch.org

