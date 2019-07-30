Jonathan Nelson’s Son Survives Car-Totaling Wreck [PHOTOS]

Gospel singer Jonathan Nelson has a lot to be thankful for. His son, Drew, survived a car accident by a miracle.

“Yesterday a parent’s worst nightmare happened to us,” Nelson wrote on Instagram under a collection of photos that showed the severity of the wreck. “We got that ‘call’ that our son was in an accident.”

The white car Drew was driving had been flipped with more damage to the front of the vehicle. Drew was the only person involved in the accident and was “completely coherent” when his parents arrived to the scene.

“He has a few bruises and soreness but he’s alive and well. All tests came back normal. Paramedics said his vitals are better than mine. The car is totaled but my son is fine,” Nelson said. “I was at peace the entire time. While at the scene I kept hearing Travis Greene: ‘My son is breathing, my son is living!’”

While asking for prayers, Nelson spoke on the power of God declaring, “One thing I know for sure is that the Divine protection of the Lord is real! My son is covered by the Blood of Jesus.”

Our prayers are with Drew!

