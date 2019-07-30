CLOSE
School Bus Driver Suspected Of Plotting Hit On Student

Durham Police said they believe a school bus driver may have ordered someone to shoot a 17-year-old Northern High School student.

The incident happened on May 29 near the Dearborn Drive and Old Oxford Road in north Durham.

A search warrant details that the teen had just gotten off the bus when gunfire rang out from some nearby bushes. Bullets hit the family’s home. But the teen was not injured.

The warrant reports that the driver was in a fight with one of the student’s relatives prior to the shooting.

The bus video shows the driver texting throughout the route and exchanging words with the student just before he got off the bus.  Investigators said they believe his school bus driver may have coordinated the attack while driving the bus.

The bus driver never reported the shooting.

Durham Public Schools said the substitute driver was fired the following day for not reporting the incident and for texting and driving.

The driver had been employed with the school district since September.

DPS released this statement:

“Our bus drivers as a group are committed to keeping students safe on the road and at bus stops. We will not accept any conduct by a school bus driver that does not uphold this commitment.”

Source:  ABC11.com

