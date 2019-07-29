CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

4 Dead After California Shooting

12 reads
Leave a comment
Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Police say a gunman opened fire on a crowd during the the Gilroy Garlic Festival on Sunday.  The festival is an annual three-day celebration featuring food, cooking competitions and music that attracts more than 100,000 people.

Three victims and one suspect are dead after multiple people were shot at the Festival.

Officials report the shooting, which also left more than a dozen hurt, was reported around 5:40 p.m.

Law enforcement sources tell ABC7 News a 6-year-old boy was among the victims killed in the shooting.

Gilroy police are asking any witnesses who have not contacted them yet to call 408-846-0583. They advise anyone looking to reunite with a loved one to call 408-846-0584.

Read more at ABC11.com

@Melissa Wade , California , Gilory Garlic Festival , shooting

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 7 days ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 1 week ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 2 weeks ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 2 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 3 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 4 weeks ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 4 weeks ago
07.02.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close