4 Dead After California Shooting

Police say a gunman opened fire on a crowd during the the Gilroy Garlic Festival on Sunday. The festival is an annual three-day celebration featuring food, cooking competitions and music that attracts more than 100,000 people.

Three victims and one suspect are dead after multiple people were shot at the Festival.

Officials report the shooting, which also left more than a dozen hurt, was reported around 5:40 p.m.

Law enforcement sources tell ABC7 News a 6-year-old boy was among the victims killed in the shooting.

Gilroy police are asking any witnesses who have not contacted them yet to call 408-846-0583. They advise anyone looking to reunite with a loved one to call 408-846-0584.

