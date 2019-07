What do women really want? A new survey found almost 90% of women ranked kindness as the No. 1 quality they wanted in their lover, followed closely by supportiveness, intelligence and confidence.

While attractiveness did not top the list, more than 90% of women said they want a partner who is taller than them.

The survey polled more than 64,000 people in 180 countries.

Source: ABC11.com

