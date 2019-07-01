Brianna Mason First Ever Black Women To Win Miss Tennessee

A 23-year-old elementary school teacher has become the first African American woman to be crowned Miss Tennessee. Saturday night Miss Greene County Brianna Mason won the pageant at the University of Tennessee. It was her fourth attempt, last year Mason was second-runner-up when she competed as Miss Knoxville. Mason said “I’m here to tell you that it does not matter what your skin color is. It does not matter what your religion is. You can do anything that you want.” Mason will compete in the Miss America pageant later this year.

SOURCE: cnn.com

