Faith Walking: Turn The Light On [VIDEO]

| 06.25.19
Erica Campbell read from Matthew 5:14-16 and spoke about letting your light shine. She mentioned that she needs to get more sleep and like most of us we don’t like anything to wake us up.

Erica spoke about how sometimes we need to use the restroom in the middle of the night, but refuse to turn the light on because it will fully wake us up.

We’re comfortable in the dark space even though we could possibly bump into a walk and hurt ourselves, in life that’s what we do sometimes.

We stay in the dark or the same place in life because it’s comfortable for us. God can transform that, but we must not be scared for the next steps.

He will give us the answers to the questions that we want answered. Make sure you turn that light on and let God shine in on you you.

The BET Awards was full of great honors, tributes, fashion and more, but you already know what we loved most: seeing the hosts of the upcoming season of BET's Sunday Best perform together. Erica Campbell, Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds and Kelly Price took the show to church last night.

