CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Going Vegan? Great Veggie Burger Recipes For Your Vegan/Vegetarian Friends

3 reads
Leave a comment
Vegetarian patties

Source: dirkr / Getty

Do you want to become vegan or vegetarian? Do you need a break from the meat? Maybe you don’t feel like debating to wash or not wash your chicken.

In honor of National Veggie Burger Day, there are alternatives for your vegan and vegetarian friends that are coming to the Summer Bar-B-Que.You can make these easy recipes at home. Feel free to look into other options to create your meat-free meal.

Common

Famous Vegans & Vegetarians

5 photos Launch gallery

Famous Vegans & Vegetarians

Continue reading Famous Vegans & Vegetarians

Famous Vegans & Vegetarians

These famous folks will not be having any turkey this Thanksgiving.  Shout out to all the  Vegetarians and Vegans.

RELATED ARTICLE : Six Celebs With A Natural Glow Thanks To Eating Vegan

RELATED ARTICLE : Take Our Poll: Are You Ready For Vegan Chicken From KFC

 

Going Vegan? Great Veggie Burger Recipes For Your Vegan/Vegetarian Friends was originally published on foxync.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Prince George’s County Couple Found Dead At Dominican…
 1 day ago
06.04.19
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape…
 1 day ago
06.04.19
Target To Recall 90,000 USB Charging Cables Due…
 5 days ago
05.31.19
‘Star’ Officially Canceled As Series Doesn’t Find A…
 5 days ago
05.31.19
Blind 22-Year-Old With Autism’s Performance On ‘America’s Got…
 6 days ago
05.30.19
Kirk Franklin: “I’m Very Thankful…Im Very Excited” [VIDEO]
 7 days ago
05.29.19
Lonnie Bunch III Hired As The First African…
 7 days ago
05.29.19
Sprinter Breaks Ohio State Record Once Held By…
 2 weeks ago
05.24.19
Jada Pinkett Smith Admits To An ‘Unhealthy Relationship’
 2 weeks ago
05.21.19
Billionaire Robert F. Smith Pledges To Pay Off…
 2 weeks ago
05.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close