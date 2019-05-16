CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Congratulations To NCCU Coach Moton

1 reads
Leave a comment
Basketball Tournament

Source: Client / CLIENT IMAGE

 

 

N.C. Central men’s basketball coach LeVelle Moton will represent USA Basketball once again but this time as an assistant Coach.

In a press release, Moton will join Kansas State coach Bruce Weber’s staff, along with Washington’s Mike Hopkins, to coach the U19 Men at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Crete, USA Basketball.

Moton coached with USA U19 Basketball in 2015 as a court coach. This time, as a full-time assistant, he will have more responsibility and input on the product on the floor.

“It’s a promotion,” Moton said. “Instead of suggestions I’m making decision on whether or not this gold medal is coming back to the United States. That’s what I’m looking forward to.”

source:  N&O

Coach Levelle Moton , NCCU , USA Basketball

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Texas High School Students Spark Outrage For “Thug…
 3 hours ago
05.16.19
Dallas-Area Pastor Kills Himself After Setting Fire That…
 1 week ago
05.06.19
Larry King Recovering After Cardiac Episode Triggers Heart…
 2 weeks ago
04.29.19
Report: Peabo Bryson Hospitalized After Heart Attack
 2 weeks ago
04.29.19
Joe Biden Joins 2020 Presidential Race
 3 weeks ago
04.25.19
Ring Leader Of James Byrd Jr. Murder Set…
 3 weeks ago
04.23.19
Detroit Filmmaker & Woman Behind Surviving R. Kelly…
 4 weeks ago
04.19.19
Martellus Bennett Talks His New Book, ‘Dear Black…
 1 month ago
04.11.19
The Walls Group Talk About What It Means…
 1 month ago
04.10.19
Best and Worst Days Of The Week To…
 1 month ago
04.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close