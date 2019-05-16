Congratulations To NCCU Coach Moton

N.C. Central men’s basketball coach LeVelle Moton will represent USA Basketball once again but this time as an assistant Coach.

In a press release, Moton will join Kansas State coach Bruce Weber’s staff, along with Washington’s Mike Hopkins, to coach the U19 Men at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Crete, USA Basketball.

Moton coached with USA U19 Basketball in 2015 as a court coach. This time, as a full-time assistant, he will have more responsibility and input on the product on the floor.

“It’s a promotion,” Moton said. “Instead of suggestions I’m making decision on whether or not this gold medal is coming back to the United States. That’s what I’m looking forward to.”

source: N&O

