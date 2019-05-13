CLOSE
No More Steve! Loses Talk Show & Hosting Gig

Little Big Shots

Source: NBC / NBC

We won’t see Steve Harvey as much on TV because his talk show was officially cancelled and he also lost his hosting gig on NBC’s “Little Big Shots.”

Reports are that comedic actress Melissa McCarthy will take over hosting NBC’s “Little Big Shots” and NBC owned stations will replace Harvey with Kelly Clarkson’s new talk show this fall

According to Variety, Harvey taped his final original episode of “Steve!” this past Thursday and originals will air through June.

Read more at People.com

