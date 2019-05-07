CLOSE
Did You Miss Women’s Empowerment? Check Out Patti LaBelle’s Full Performance Here {VIDEO}

Women's Empowerment 2019

Source: Glenn Pearson / Radio One Digital

Check out the infamous performance of Patti LaBelle as she brought on a guest to sing with her.

The legendary song-tress loved being there for the event! She did her signature shoe kick off too. Ms. LaBelle shows us how her legacy continues to grow over 60 years of performing.

