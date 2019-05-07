Did You Miss Women’s Empowerment? Check Out Patti LaBelle’s Full Performance Here {VIDEO}

2 reads Leave a comment
Check out the infamous performance of Patti LaBelle as she brought on a guest to sing with her.
RELATED ARTICLE : Why Did Patti LaBelle Want To Stop Singing? {EXCLUSIVE VIDEO}
The legendary song-tress loved being there for the event! She did her signature shoe kick off too. Ms. LaBelle shows us how her legacy continues to grow over 60 years of performing.
RELATED ARTICLE : Patti LaBelle Reminds Us Why She’s The Godmother of Soul [Exclusive Video]
RELATED ARTICLE : Gloria Mayfield Banks Makes Her Statement At Women’s Empowerment 2019
Patti LaBelle At Women's Empowerment 2019
21 photos Launch gallery
Patti LaBelle At Women's Empowerment 2019
1. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 1 of 21
2. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 2 of 21
3. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 3 of 21
4. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 4 of 21
5. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 5 of 21
6. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 6 of 21
7. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 7 of 21
8. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 8 of 21
9. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 9 of 21
10. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 10 of 21
11. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 11 of 21
12. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 12 of 21
13. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 13 of 21
14. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 14 of 21
15. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 15 of 21
16. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 16 of 21
17. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 17 of 21
18. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 18 of 21
19. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 19 of 21
20. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 20 of 21
21. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 21 of 21
RELATED ARTICLE : Jenifer Lewis Is The Mother Of Black Hollywood {VIDEO}
Did You Miss Women’s Empowerment? Check Out Patti LaBelle’s Full Performance Here {VIDEO} was originally published on foxync.com
comments – add yours