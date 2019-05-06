The Royal Baby Is Here.. It’s A Boy!

Prince Harry and Megan Markle are now official parents.

Just weeks ahead of their first wedding anniversary, the couple have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple confirmed the news on social media, noting that the new arrival weighs 7 lbs., 3 oz.

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives,” the birth announcement said. “More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.”

The 37-year-old duchess went into labor in the early hours of Monday, May 6 and her husband was by her side.

