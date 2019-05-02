Student Hailed As Hero In UNCC Shooting

21-year-old Riley Howell from Waynesville, NC is being hailed as a hero after his selfless actions that likely saved other lives.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said Wednesday afternoon that Riley Howell “took the fight to the assailant” after determining he had no place to run or hide in his classroom Tuesday afternoon at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte.

Putney said that, without Howell’s attack, capturing 22-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell might have taken longer.

Our prayers go out the the Howell and other families that were affected by the shootings in Charlotte.

