Faith Walking: I Got Big, Bold Faith [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 04.05.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Erica Campbell was discussed a testimony about faith that was truly amazing. There’s a minister that went to another country for a big event and a storm was coming.

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

His team tried to look for a new venue, but on short notice couldn’t find one. Ministers got together and prayed for the storm not to come.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

One woman though, began to pray and didn’t use the word “maybe” or “if,” but rather it shall.

SEE ALSO: Faith Walking: Jesus Gave Everything You Need [VIDEO]

When the storm came it hit around the venue and never touched it. Erica mentioned that having faith and letting it be so bold can be life changing.

Make sure you watch the full “Faith Walking” up top!

Erica Campbell at "When We All Vote" Rally

Erica Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Obama, Angela Rye & More Join "When We All Vote" Rally [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Obama, Angela Rye & More Join "When We All Vote" Rally [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Obama, Angela Rye & More Join “When We All Vote” Rally [PHOTOS]

Erica Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Obama, Angela Rye & More Join "When We All Vote" Rally [PHOTOS]

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Faith Walking: I Got Big, Bold Faith [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chris Rock Clowns Jussie Smollett At NAACP Image…
 4 days ago
04.01.19
Janet Jackson Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall…
 4 days ago
04.01.19
Us Movie Poster
[Trailer] Jordan Peele’s Horror Movie “Us” #1
 2 weeks ago
03.25.19
Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old…
 2 weeks ago
03.25.19
Disney Wishes
Former Disney Channel ‘That’s So Raven’ Star Kyle…
 3 weeks ago
03.16.19
Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $29M To…
 3 weeks ago
03.15.19
Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To 16 Counts…
 3 weeks ago
03.15.19
Dominique Gardner, One Of R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriends Speak…
 3 weeks ago
03.13.19
Rickey Smiley’s Uncle, Thomas Smiley, Passes Away
 4 weeks ago
03.11.19
Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At…
 4 weeks ago
03.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close