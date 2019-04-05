Erica Campbell was discussed a testimony about faith that was truly amazing. There’s a minister that went to another country for a big event and a storm was coming.
His team tried to look for a new venue, but on short notice couldn’t find one. Ministers got together and prayed for the storm not to come.
One woman though, began to pray and didn’t use the word “maybe” or “if,” but rather it shall.
When the storm came it hit around the venue and never touched it. Erica mentioned that having faith and letting it be so bold can be life changing.
Faith Walking: I Got Big, Bold Faith [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com