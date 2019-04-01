Megachurch Pastor Delivers Sermon About The Lord’s Return While Sky Diving To

While most pastors give their Sunday sermons from the pulpit, one megachurch pastor decided to do something different. According to the Christian Post, Rev. Al LeShon decided to give the members of New Life Fellowship in Virginia something like she’s never seen before.

Reports state that LeShon videoed his sermon as he fell from the sky and landed onto the churchyard. He’s the first pastor to ever do a Sunday sermon while sky diving.

LeShon landed safe and sound, but dented the $200,000 Maserati Gran Turismo he recently bought for his wife.

One member of the church said, “We knew he was crazy. Now, I guess we know that he’s nuts too.”

Reports state that LeShon did the jump to illustrate the second coming.

Members sat in the church that day as they watched him on the jumbotron, as he jumped and floated back down he said, “Are you ready for the Lord’s return? Whether you are ready or not, Christ will make His return in Lord’s time. Just like I was pushed out of the plane before I could complete my sermon, the Lord could soon return before you are ready. That day could come as early as tomorrow. I am ready. Are you?”

The video continues to be shared and some believe that LeShon has wasted the churches money.

LeShon said to critics, “A hater’s gonna hate.”

