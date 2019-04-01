CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

Rapper Nipsey Hustle Killed In Front Of His Store

17 reads
Leave a comment
Nipsey Hussle

Source: Shun Atkins / Radio One

Grammy-nominated rap artist, entrepreneur and community philanthropist Ermias Asghedom, better known as Nipsey Hussle, was shot and killed Sunday.

Nipsey Hussle was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting around 3:20 p.m at the Los Angeles store, The Marathon Clothing, owned by the rapper.

Hussle may have sensed trouble coming Sunday. A short time before the shooting was reported, he tweeted: “Having strong enemies is a blessing.”

Read more at EURWEB.com

Our prayers go out to his family.

Nipsey Hussle , The Marathon Clothing

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chris Rock Clowns Jussie Smollett At NAACP Image…
 1 hour ago
04.01.19
Janet Jackson Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall…
 2 hours ago
04.01.19
Us Movie Poster
[Trailer] Jordan Peele’s Horror Movie “Us” #1
 1 week ago
03.25.19
Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old…
 1 week ago
03.25.19
Disney Wishes
Former Disney Channel ‘That’s So Raven’ Star Kyle…
 2 weeks ago
03.16.19
Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $29M To…
 2 weeks ago
03.15.19
Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To 16 Counts…
 2 weeks ago
03.15.19
Dominique Gardner, One Of R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriends Speak…
 3 weeks ago
03.13.19
Rickey Smiley’s Uncle, Thomas Smiley, Passes Away
 3 weeks ago
03.11.19
Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At…
 3 weeks ago
03.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close