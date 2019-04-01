Rapper Nipsey Hustle Killed In Front Of His Store

17 reads Leave a comment
Grammy-nominated rap artist, entrepreneur and community philanthropist Ermias Asghedom, better known as Nipsey Hussle, was shot and killed Sunday.
Nipsey Hussle was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting around 3:20 p.m at the Los Angeles store, The Marathon Clothing, owned by the rapper.
Hussle may have sensed trouble coming Sunday. A short time before the shooting was reported, he tweeted: “Having strong enemies is a blessing.”
Our prayers go out to his family.
