The Walls Group Signs To Warryn Campbell’s “My Block” Record Label

via GospelGoodies.com:

Favor is upon The Walls Group who recently signed to Warryn Campbell‘s My Block record label.

Somebody say “expansion!”

Campbell first shared the big news at Root Magazine’s 10th anniversary concert where the label’s entire roster took the stage to perform on March 28. Stage managers set up four mics and placed four My Block varsity jackets over top of them, then introduced Darrel, Rhea, Paco and Ahjah one-by-one. The news was later shared on Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell on March 29, then later that day on the Stellar Awards red carpet where My Block artists gathered as a whole again.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The announcement comes a year after their third album release, The Other Side, in which they worked with Warryn Campbell on. It was an album that earned them a Grammy nomination for “Best Gospel Album” in 2019.

SEE ALSO: The Walls Group Make Their Reality TV Debut

The group was previously signed to Kirk Franklin’s Fo Yo Soul Entertainment under RCA Records.

Watch The Walls Group perform with their new MY BLOCK fam below!

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Root Magazine's 10th Anniversary Celebration [PHOTOS] 17 photos Launch gallery Root Magazine's 10th Anniversary Celebration [PHOTOS] 1. Root Magazine's 10th Anniversary Celebration Source:@arturoholmesphotos 1 of 17 2. Root Magazine's 10th Anniversary Celebration Source:@arturoholmesphotos 2 of 17 3. Root Magazine's 10th Anniversary Celebration Source:@arturoholmesphotos 3 of 17 4. Root Magazine's 10th Anniversary Celebration Source:@arturoholmesphotos 4 of 17 5. Root Magazine's 10th Anniversary Celebration Source:@arturoholmesphotos 5 of 17 6. Root Magazine's 10th Anniversary Celebration Source:@arturoholmesphotos 6 of 17 7. Root Magazine's 10th Anniversary Celebration Source:@arturoholmesphotos 7 of 17 8. Root Magazine's 10th Anniversary Celebration Source:@arturoholmesphotos 8 of 17 9. Root Magazine's 10th Anniversary Celebration Source:@arturoholmesphotos 9 of 17 10. Root Magazine's 10th Anniversary Celebration Source:@arturoholmesphotos 10 of 17 11. Root Magazine's 10th Anniversary Celebration Source:@arturoholmesphotos 11 of 17 12. Root Magazine's 10th Anniversary Celebration Source:@arturoholmesphotos 12 of 17 13. Root Magazine's 10th Anniversary Celebration Source:@arturoholmesphotos 13 of 17 14. Root Magazine's 10th Anniversary Celebration Source:@arturoholmesphotos 14 of 17 15. Root Magazine's 10th Anniversary Celebration Source:@arturoholmesphotos 15 of 17 16. Root Magazine's 10th Anniversary Celebration Source:@arturoholmesphotos 16 of 17 17. Root Magazine's 10th Anniversary Celebration Source:@arturoholmesphotos 17 of 17 Skip ad Continue reading Root Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Celebration [PHOTOS] Root Magazine's 10th Anniversary Celebration [PHOTOS] Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). [caption id="attachment_116446" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Arturo Holmes / @arturoholmesphotos[/caption] Stellar Awards has been full of great surprises, one including Root Magazine's 10th anniversary celebration (hosted by comedian Jonathan Slocumb) that included a gospel music documentary screening, a VIP reception and a "stellar" concert featuring Keyondra Lockett, Jor'dan Armstrong, Christina Bell, Shelby 5, MaryMary and Warryn Campbell's entire lineup of My Block artists (including his newest signees, The Walls Group and honorary mention, Anthony Brown). Jonathan McReynolds, Tyscot Records founder Dr. Leonard, Donald Lawrence and more were also honored in between sets. Check out photos below! Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"]

The Walls Group Signs To Warryn Campbell’s “My Block” Record Label was originally published on getuperica.com