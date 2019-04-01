My Block Performs at Root Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Concert [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Warryn Campbell‘s MY BLOCK record label is full of great talent and for the first time ever, they all gathered on stage at Root Magazine’s 10th anniversary concert to showcase their talents as a whole during Stellar Awards week in Las Vegas. It was beautiful to watch…

Mary Mary’s Erica Campbell, Tina Campbell, Lena Byrd, JoiStaRR, Jason McGee & The Choir, The Walls Group and more all sang a few of their hits and joined in on each others songs, too. It was here where Warryn announced The Walls Group as the newest members of his team and also gave insight into where the name for his music label came from: He grew up in a California hood where trouble surrounded him but his block was a praying block. “Everything that was going on around us, was going on around us, but not on my block,” he said.

In regards to the diversity of genres MY BLOCK hosts, Warryn said, “Not everybody on MY BLOCK is a gospel singer, but everybody on MY BLOCK loves the Lord.”

In addition to the lineup listed above, Warryn brought out extended family he’s worked with in the past: Anthony J. Brown performed “I Got That” and MY BLOCK artists sang along.

Watch:

See more of MY BLOCK’s set below!

Text "ERICA" to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). [caption id="attachment_116446" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Arturo Holmes / @arturoholmesphotos[/caption] Stellar Awards has been full of great surprises, one including Root Magazine's 10th anniversary celebration (hosted by comedian Jonathan Slocumb) that included a gospel music documentary screening, a VIP reception and a "stellar" concert featuring Keyondra Lockett, Jor'dan Armstrong, Christina Bell, Shelby 5, MaryMary and Warryn Campbell's entire lineup of My Block artists (including his newest signees, The Walls Group and honorary mention, Anthony Brown). Jonathan McReynolds, Tyscot Records founder Dr. Leonard, Donald Lawrence and more were also honored in between sets. Check out photos below!

My Block Performs at Root Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Concert [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com