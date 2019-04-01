CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

My Block Performs at Root Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Concert [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 reads
Leave a comment
Root Magazine's 10th Anniversary Celebration

Source: Arturo Holmes / @arturoholmesphotos

Warryn Campbell‘s MY BLOCK record label is full of great talent and for the first time ever, they all gathered on stage at Root Magazine’s 10th anniversary concert to showcase their talents as a whole during Stellar Awards week in Las Vegas. It was beautiful to watch… 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Mary Mary’s Erica Campbell, Tina Campbell, Lena Byrd, JoiStaRR, Jason McGee & The Choir, The Walls Group and more all sang a few of their hits and joined in on each others songs, too. It was here where Warryn announced The Walls Group as the newest members of his team and also gave insight into where the name for his music label came from: He grew up in a California hood where trouble surrounded him but his block was a praying block. “Everything that was going on around us, was going on around us, but not on my block,” he said. 

SEE ALSO: The Walls Group Signs To Warryn Campbell’s “My Block” Record Label

In regards to the diversity of genres MY BLOCK hosts, Warryn said, “Not everybody on MY BLOCK is a gospel singer, but everybody on MY BLOCK loves the Lord.” 

In addition to the lineup listed above, Warryn brought out extended family he’s worked with in the past: Anthony J. Brown performed “I Got That” and MY BLOCK artists sang along. 

Watch:

 

See more of MY BLOCK’s set below!

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

Root Magazine's 10th Anniversary Celebration

Root Magazine's 10th Anniversary Celebration [PHOTOS]

17 photos Launch gallery

Root Magazine's 10th Anniversary Celebration [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Root Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Celebration [PHOTOS]

Root Magazine's 10th Anniversary Celebration [PHOTOS]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). [caption id="attachment_116446" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Arturo Holmes / @arturoholmesphotos[/caption] Stellar Awards has been full of great surprises, one including Root Magazine's 10th anniversary celebration (hosted by comedian Jonathan Slocumb) that included a gospel music documentary screening, a VIP reception and a "stellar" concert featuring Keyondra Lockett, Jor'dan Armstrong, Christina Bell, Shelby 5, MaryMary and Warryn Campbell's entire lineup of My Block artists (including his newest signees, The Walls Group and honorary mention, Anthony Brown). Jonathan McReynolds, Tyscot Records founder Dr. Leonard, Donald Lawrence and more were also honored in between sets. Check out photos below! Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"]

SEE ALSO: Stellar Awards 2019: Full Winners List [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

My Block Performs at Root Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Concert [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Us Movie Poster
[Trailer] Jordan Peele’s Horror Movie “Us” #1
 1 week ago
03.25.19
Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old…
 1 week ago
03.25.19
Disney Wishes
Former Disney Channel ‘That’s So Raven’ Star Kyle…
 2 weeks ago
03.16.19
Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $29M To…
 2 weeks ago
03.15.19
Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To 16 Counts…
 2 weeks ago
03.15.19
Dominique Gardner, One Of R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriends Speak…
 3 weeks ago
03.13.19
Rickey Smiley’s Uncle, Thomas Smiley, Passes Away
 3 weeks ago
03.11.19
Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At…
 3 weeks ago
03.11.19
R. Kelly’s Lawyer From His First Trial: “He…
 3 weeks ago
03.08.19
R. Kelly’s Alleged Girlfriends Say Their Parents Are…
 3 weeks ago
03.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close