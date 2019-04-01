Rooted and Grounded Documentary On Evolution of Gospel Music Coming Soon! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

For years, Root Magazine founder Hasan James and his team have been asking gospel artists and other Christian leaders alike about their thoughts on gospel music: “Ask 10 different people what gospel music is and you will get 10 different opinions,” they noted in an upcoming documentary celebrating the history of gospel music in America.
A release date is still to be determined, but Root Magazine shared a first look at its indie filmed titled Rooted & Grounded: The Evolution of Gospel Music at its 10th anniversary celebration during Stellar Awards week in Las Vegas. The story, which is told through interviews with and performance footage of some of gospel music’s most influential people, references occurrences dating back to slavery up until now.
They noted, “[the movie] is composed and performed for many purposes, ranging from aesthetic pleasure, religious or ceremonial purposes, or as entertainment for the marketplace. However, a common theme is praise and thanks to God.
In the video up top, Jasmin Sacarello, who was involved in the making of the film, discusses the evolution of gospel at Root Magazine’s 10th anniversary celebration where its ‘Rooted & Grounded’ documentary on gospel music history premiered in Las Vegas during Stellar Awards week.
