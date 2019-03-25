CLOSE
Jordan Peele “US” Crushes The Box Office With $70 Million, Movie Exceeds Hollywood’s Expectations

Photography Stills From Jordan Peele Movie 'Us'

Source: Courtesy Universal Pictures / Courtesy Universal Pictures

Jordan Peele’s new horror film terrified audiences and shattered expectations at the box office this weekend. Over the weekend Jordan Peele’s horror film “Us,” the director’s second film made an estimated $70.3 million in North America. The movie was projected by industry experts to bring in closer to $45 million this weekend. The film stars Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke  and is R-rated. To date the film has made $87 million worldwide. Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: cnn.com

Jerry Smith , Jordan Peele , Lupita Nyong’o , Winston Duke

