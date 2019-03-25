Jordan Peele “US” Crushes The Box Office With $70 Million, Movie Exceeds Hollywood’s Expectations

Jordan Peele’s new horror film terrified audiences and shattered expectations at the box office this weekend. Over the weekend Jordan Peele’s horror film “Us,” the director’s second film made an estimated $70.3 million in North America. The movie was projected by industry experts to bring in closer to $45 million this weekend. The film stars Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke and is R-rated. To date the film has made $87 million worldwide. Read the full story in the link below.