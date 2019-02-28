Faith Walking: Watch Your Words [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Erica Campbell shares why words are so important. She reminded us that God used his words in the Bible to give us context about things in life and how powerful they were.
Erica mentioned that we need to use positive words and not weak ones because of how it can make us feel.
Remember to watch your words and understand the importance of what you say about yourself and others. Listen to the full “Faith Walking” up top!
21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion
