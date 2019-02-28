Faith Walking: Watch Your Words [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 02.28.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

Erica Campbell shares why words are so important. She reminded us that God used his words in the Bible to give us context about things in life and how powerful they were.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Erica mentioned that we need to use positive words and not weak ones because of how it can make us feel.

SEE ALSO: Faith Walking: Is It The Will Of God?

Remember to watch your words and understand the importance of what you say about yourself and others. Listen to the full “Faith Walking” up top!

21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion

21 photos Launch gallery

21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion

Continue reading 21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion

21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion

The 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion at Christ Church Apostolic was a huge success and they ended show on a high note, with Erica Campbell performing and we got the best photos from the night! Click here to check them out!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Faith Walking: Watch Your Words [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Two People Arrested After Fight Over Crab Legs…
 24 hours ago
02.28.19
Watch Live As Michael Cohen Testifies On Capitol…
 2 days ago
02.27.19
Donald Trump Tries To Shade Spike Lee Over…
 4 days ago
02.25.19
Bennett College Has Accreditation Temporarily Restored By Atlanta…
 5 days ago
02.25.19
What We Know About The Death And Alleged…
 1 week ago
02.22.19
Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror…
 1 week ago
02.21.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Tyler…
 1 week ago
02.21.19
Designer, Karl Lagerfeld Has Passed At The Age…
 1 week ago
02.19.19
End Of A Era: Payless To Close All…
 1 week ago
02.19.19
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 2 weeks ago
02.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close