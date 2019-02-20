Get Up! News Roundup: Marvin Gaye Added To The Music Icons Stamp Series, Burberry Apologizes For Noose Hoodie & More

02.20.19
New music from Marvin Gaye isn’t just getting released, but now USPS has added him to the music icon stamp series. Fans of Gaye can purchase this stamp on April 2nd.

Burberry is being added to the ongoing list of fashion companies that are having to apologize for there latest fashion mishap. Models walked the runway with hoodies on that looked like nooses were hanging from their neck.

Lastly, Jussie Smollett continues to make headlines as he continues to be investigated if he stated his own attack. Reports state that the brothers were paid by Smollett to attack him and he also sent the racist letter. himself. We will keep you posted on this story.

