‘Empire’ Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Won’t Be Heard By Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has decided to not be involved with a lawsuit involving the television show “Empire.” Tuesday the high court said it won’t take a case involving the Fox network show. With that said the decision is in favor of “Empire” co-creators Danny Strong and Lee Daniels and their position as the creators of the show stands.

In 2016 actor Clayton Prince Tanksley sued claiming that “Empire” was substantially similar to a television show he pitched at a competition in 2008. The lawsuit said Daniels was a judge at the competition and expressed an interest in the show Tanksley called “Cream,” which involved a black record executive. Read more of the story in the link below.

SOURCE: usatoday.com

