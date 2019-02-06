Loving Her Legacy : Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Gail Winfrey was born in Kosciusko, Mississippi; January 29, 1954.

She is an icon , that has shown the Black community that a Black woman can be a Philanthropist, Television Producer, Talk Show Host, Film Actress, and Producer.

With the OWN network and The O Magazine to be just a few of her accomplishments. Oprah published several self-help books, but the Journey to Beloved; published 1996 based of the Toni Morrison’s BELOVED.Journey to Beloved is described as Oprah emotional trials of the BELOVED experience.

Oprah has set the path a blaze for the past 30 years. She has accomplished many “first” in her time, including being North America first Black multi-billionaire.

“Everyone wants to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down.” ― Oprah Winfrey

