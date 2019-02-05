Loving Her Legacy: Angela Davis

Angela Yvonne Davis was born ; January 26, 1944, in Birmingham, Alabama.

Angela Davis is strongly recognized as a activist, scholar and writer who has continued her journey advocate for the oppressed since the 60s.

“Poor people, people of color – especially are much more likely to be found in prison than in institutions of higher education.”- Angela Davis

She has authored several books, such as; Angela Davis: An Autobiography (1974), Women, Race, and Class (1980), Women, Culture and Politics(1989), Are Prisons Obsolete? (2003), Abolition Democracy (2005), and The Meaning of Freedom (2012).

She retired from teaching in 2008 as a professor at the University of California, Santa Cruz, teaching the history of consciousness.

“Radical simply means ‘grasping things at the root.” – Angela Davis

