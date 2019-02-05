CLOSE
2019 Black History Month
Home2019 Black History Month

Loving Her Legacy: Angela Davis

0 reads
Leave a comment
Array

Source: Dominic Chan/ WENN.com / WENN

Angela Yvonne Davis  was born ; January 26, 1944, in Birmingham, Alabama.

Angela Davis is strongly recognized as a activist, scholar and writer who has continued her journey advocate for the oppressed since the 60s.

“Poor people, people of color – especially are much more likely to be found in prison than in institutions of higher education.”- Angela Davis

Radio One

Source: Radio One / Radio One

She has authored several books, such as; Angela Davis: An Autobiography (1974), Women, Race, and Class (1980), Women, Culture and Politics(1989), Are Prisons Obsolete? (2003), Abolition Democracy (2005), and The Meaning of Freedom (2012).

She retired from teaching in 2008 as a professor at the University of California, Santa Cruz, teaching the  history of consciousness.

“Radical simply means ‘grasping things at the root.” – Angela Davis

BHM , WE 2019

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 1 day ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 4 days ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 4 days ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 5 days ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 7 days ago
01.30.19
Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of…
 1 week ago
01.28.19
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 2 weeks ago
01.25.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…
 2 weeks ago
01.25.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 2 weeks ago
01.25.19
Parents Are You Ready For The Baby Shark…
 2 weeks ago
01.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close