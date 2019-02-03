CLOSE
Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Wins 2018 NFL MVP Award

Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo Bills

Source: Brett Carlsen / Getty

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs lost a close overtime game to the New England Patriots to advance to Super Bowl LIII. The young man and his teammates had to be heart broken with the loss. Saturday Mahomes received some good news that made him feel better. The NFL announced that he was named the Associated Press Most Valuable Player at the NFL Honors ceremony held Saturday evening. Mahomes received 41 of 50 votes, 9 votes went to  Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints. Mahomes was given the NFL Offensive Player of The Year Award as well. Read More in the link  below.

SOURCE: NFL.com

