Christina Bell’s “Going” Is Melissa’s Pick Hit

Every week I highlight wonderful new music that will bless you! This week Christina Bell’s “Going” has given assurance that our God’s mercy and grace is never ending it’s always…. “going”.

Listen to the interview with Melissa Wade.

WHO IS CHRISTINA BELL

She hails from Shreveport, LA., and is a former member and lead singer for 2x Stellar-Nominated Gospel Group Zie’l. Recently, Bell stepped out as a solo artist, signing a recording deal with the legendary Malaco Records.

Singing gospel music for almost 20 years, Bell aspires to create music that makes listeners feel good. She has traveled the country and shared stages with some of gospel music’s biggest names including Yolanda Adams, Kirk Franklin, Marvin Winans, and The Clark Sisters.

“Being a lover of all genres, I want to draw people from all walks of life to Christ. Make no mistake, God is at the center of my life and I have a job to do. I want the message of love, faith, and redemption circulating outside the church to those who may not know the greatest love—Christ Jesus,” says Christina.

