Family Loses Everything After Christmas Tree Catches Fire in Durham Home

According to authorities, around 1:26 a.m. Tuesday a Christmas tree caught fire in a Durham townhouse.

The Durham fire department was dispatched to 2106 Front Street, due to the Christmas tree causing heavy fire damage to both floors of the two-story townhouse and to the attic.

WRAL reports that the residents said the Christmas tree was on fire, as was the ceiling above the tree and as a result they lost everything to the fire.

A woman in the house was hospitalized for smoke inhalation. The residents are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

Reports say that the adjacent home also had moderate smoke damage.  Fire officials urge individuals to keep their Christmas trees 3 feet away from any heat sources, including fireplaces, candles, vents and radiators. Individuals should also keep their trees watered.

According to authorities, residents of the home where the fire broke out said their fireplace heater, which was near the tree in the back of the townhouse, was on.

