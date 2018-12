Friday morning it lasted only 30 seconds and in that time the magnitude-7.2 earthquake buckled roads caused streetlights to crash to the ground and had Alaska’s residents in a panic.

Officials said there were no reports of deaths or serious injuries the quake did crippled southern Alaska’s infrastructure and could take awhile to repair the damages. Read more in the link below.

SOURCE: wral.com

