Shooting In Chicago Leaves One Officer Shot, Two Dead

A shooting near Mercy Hospital in Chicago leaves one officer in critical condition, Monday. Anthony Guglielmi states that the officer was shot by an active shooter. Guglielmi insures the public that the officer is “receiving excellent care”. Two people have been pronounced dead, including the gunman.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area of 26th and Michigan. As they investigate the area, where Guglielmi says, ” Officers are doing a methodical search of Mercy hospital. At least one possible offender is shot. Please avoid the area of 26th and Michigan”.
Following the 12 dead in the California in Thousand Oaks bar. The country has been suffering from these mass shootings. No one is clear of the motives behind these shootings.