Radio One Exclusive
Stan Lee Dead At 95

World Premiere Of 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty


Stan Lee, the beloved comic figure behind much of the Marvel Universe has died. He was 95.

According to TMZ, Lee was rushed to Cedars Siani hospital where he later died.

The Marvel co-founder had battled bouts of pneumonia and other various illnesses over the years but came back to the spotlight with the successful launch of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2008. He made a cameo appearance in every Marvel film beginning with Iron Man up to this past May’s Avengers movie.

He had already shot his cameo scenes for next year’s Avengers film which was already going to be emotional going into thanks to the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

Lee co-founded Marvel with Jack Kirby in 1961, giving way to iconic figures such as Iron Man, Captain America, Black Panther, Luke Cage, X-Men, The Avengers, the Fantastic Four and more.

