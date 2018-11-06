Pastor William Murphy’s New Single “Settle Here” Sends Out Plea For God’s Presence

Pastor William Murphy is back with his new single “Settle Here,” which is off his sixth album, “Settle Here,” that will be released in March of 2019. According to The Gospel Guru, the two-time Grammy Award nominated and Stellar Award-winning artist is singing God’s praises in this song and fans are truly loving it. This song is from Murphy’s live performance in Atlanta and the choir is beautifully blended with his voice.
Murphy calls out the lyrics, “We need you, we’re desperate for you.”
The song was written by Murphy and co-produced by Kenneth and Tasha Cobbs Leonard. Just like this praise anthem, Murphy is known for others such as “Praise Is What I Do” and “Everlasting God.” Listen to “Settle Here” and let us know what you think of it!
