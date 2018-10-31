Ericaism: We Appreciate Your Purchasing Power [VIDEO]

Listen up ladies because Erica Campbell is dropping some jewels today! Erica spoke about how there are different kinds of women in this world, some buy their men food and clothes, then others like a man that takes care of them. She mentioned that while she does a lot for her husband, she loves the fact that he wants to do things for her.
Erica by all means isn’t a gold digger and while some women will use men for certain things that’s not what she wants to talk about today. Some men love to open the door for you, pump your gas and other things, even though Erica has two hands, her husband wants to take care of her and shows it through some of these actions.
She also gave insight to dropping hints about things you like such as giving you flowers, taking you on dates and more. Erica wants women to understand that for some men things like this come naturally, but for others you have to speak about it to them.
