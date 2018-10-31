GRIFF’s Prayer: Halloween With People Of Other Nationalities [VIDEO]

It’s Halloween and GRIFF dressed as a priest today, but in his prayer mentioned that the saints don’t normally celebrate this day. They don’t like watching witches and people in masks hanging around.

GRIFF even spoke about how Erica Campbell doesn’t participate in Halloween because she doesn’t like fake spider webs, blood or anything like that. He has a great idea that people should start implementing on this day to join in some of the fun.

GRIFF believes that saints should be around other nationalities to share this day where they spend $5,000 on costumes. It changed his life because he saw costumes such as the predator that looked so real and fun.

