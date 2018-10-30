Cary Man Who Pulled Gun In Road Rage Incident Caught On Video

Road rage has lead to a Cary man being charged with pointing a gun at another man. Ikeem McCullough and his fiancée said that they were driving in two cars on Maynard Road in Cary Friday when Adam Rountree started tailgating her and ran her off the road.

McCullough told police that all three cars pulled into a parking lot and he pulled out his phone to get a picture of Rountree’s license plate. During that time McCullough’s fiancée took a video of Rountree pointing a gun on McCullough.

Read more in the link below.

Source: wral.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: