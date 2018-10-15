CLOSE
Win Tickets To 2018 Lamplighter Awards

Lamplighter Awards 2018

Listen to The Light 103.9 all week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to 2018 Lamplighter Awards show on Saturday November 3rd at the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium.

National Recording artists: Smokie Norful, Beverly Crawford, Kelontae Gavin, Jermaine Dolly, Vashawn Mitchell, Pastor Charles Jenkins, James Fortune, Zacardi Cortez, Casey J., Maurice Lauchner and Isaiah Templeton.

Get tickets at all ticketmaster outlets, ticketmaster.com or call (919) 834-4000. Log onto our website for the link and more details.

