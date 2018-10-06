CLOSE
911 Call Released In Death Of HBCU Student Shot By Security Guard

DeAndre Ballard was only 23 years old.

After nearly 3 weeks since the shooting of North Carolina Central University senior DeAndre Ballard on Sept. 17, the 911 call has finally been released. Ballard was shot by an unidentified security guard who worked at Campus Crossing Apartments, where he worked and Ballard lived.

According to ABC 11, a 911 call was released yesterday. The security guard who fatally shot DeAndre Ballard, 23, said on the call, “Alright so, I’m sitting in my car. I see this guy trying to get inside somebody else’s car. I said, ‘Hey man what’s going on?’ He jumped me, he jumped me inside my car, he starts trying to fight me or whatever and tried to reach, tried to reach for my gun and that’s when I think I had shot him.”

Listen below:

ABC 11 also reports, “The NC Detective Agency says it’s supporting the security officer’s claim of self-defense and no charges have been filed. They say it’s the first deadly encounter for the agency and for the guard who’s been employed for 15 years.” The security guard has not been fired.

There have been campus protests at  NCCU, including a walkout organized by Jamie Lyn Riggin. She said, “We don’t stand for things like this to continue to happen. “We have pride here as Eagles, and if we are gonna soar, we are gonna soar as one,” she said, referring to the university’s mascot. See below:

Kevin Ladd, vice president of the N.C. Detective Agency, told the Herald Sun on Sept. 24, “We fully, 100 percent stand by his actions because this was self-defense. In our eyes this is a tragic accident. It never should have gotten to this, but our officer was fearful for his life.”

NCCU said in a statement on Sept. 27, “The NCCU police department officers have no jurisdiction or connection with the Campus Crossings apartment complex nor with the security officer involved in the incident. NCCU does not endorse or recommend any specific rental property for students. Additionally, the university does not utilize the security services of the N.C. Detective Agency and does not hire any officers employed with this particular agency.”

Rest in power, DeAndre Ballard.

UPDATED: 11:14 a.m. EDT, Sept. 11, 2018 -- The troubling trend of police killing unarmed Black people has shown no signs of letting up, with the latest instance in Dallas reimagining what a police shooting can be. Off-duty Dallas police officer Amber Guyger shot and killed Botham Shem Jean after she entered his apartment Thursday, Sept. 6. Guyger's story has changed multiple times in less than a week since the shooting, and it would appear that the so-called blue wall was trying to protect her. Jean's shooting came after a string of other controversial police shootings across the country, with many of them including officers who shot fleeing, unarmed suspects in their backs. Take a look below at the growing gallery of unarmed Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police.

911 Call Released In Death Of HBCU Student Shot By Security Guard was originally published on newsone.com

