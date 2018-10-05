CLOSE
Toddler Shreds Over $1,000 His Parents Saved to Pay a Debt

A Utah family solved the mystery of more than $1,000 that disappeared.  They discovered the money in pieces in the home’s shredder, and found the culprit was their 2-year-old son.

According to CNN, Ben and Jackee Belnap of Halladay had been saving money to pay back Ben’s parents for University of Utah football season tickets. They had the $1,060 ready in an envelope but were left searching the home when it disappeared over the weekend.

“I’m digging through the trash and she hollers and says, ‘I found it,'” Ben told CNN affiliate KSL. “She’s holding the shredder and she says, ‘I think the money is in here.'”

As the couple emptied the container, their money tumbled out like confetti.

Who would shred money?

The couple’s curious toddler, Leo, immediately became a suspect as he may have been copying what he saw his mom do.

“Leo helps me shred junk mail and just things with our name on it, or important documents we want to get rid of,” she said.

Despite what happened there’s good news for the family, though. They can submit the money to the US Department of Treasury Mutilated Currency Division for exchange.

It will take some time for the department to piece it all together and verify the amount.

