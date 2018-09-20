CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

Cape Fear Has Crested In Fayetteville; What’s Next?

0 reads
Leave a comment
US-WEATHER-STORM

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

 

Now it’s time for clean-up.  Many in Fayetteville are relieved to know that the Cape Fear River is receding and they can start the move back into their businesses and homes.

Although many businesses along the river made the smart decision to close before the Hurricane, now they and some local residents are having to clean up from 2 -4 inches of water inside their places.

The Cape Fear River crested Wednesday at 6 a.m. and is expected to be below flood stage by Saturday.

 

Cape Fear crested , Cape Fear in Fayetteville , clean up , Hurricane Florence

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 weeks ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 4 weeks ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 4 weeks ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 4 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 4 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 4 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 4 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 4 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close