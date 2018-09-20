Cape Fear Has Crested In Fayetteville; What’s Next?

Now it’s time for clean-up. Many in Fayetteville are relieved to know that the Cape Fear River is receding and they can start the move back into their businesses and homes.

Although many businesses along the river made the smart decision to close before the Hurricane, now they and some local residents are having to clean up from 2 -4 inches of water inside their places.

The Cape Fear River crested Wednesday at 6 a.m. and is expected to be below flood stage by Saturday.

