Put God first and he will give you the desires of your heart according to his riches in glory. Remember for the love of money is the root of all evil. Love God and like money. Psalm 37:16-17

16 Better the little that the righteous have than the wealth of many wicked;

17 for the power of the wicked will be broken, but the LORD upholds the righteous.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: