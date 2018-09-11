CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
These Photos Of Tia Mowry's Baby Girl Smiling Will Make Your Heart Melt! [PHOTOS]

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Ever since her daughter Cairo was born, Tia Mowry-Hardrict has been sharing constant photos on Instagram and we are forever grateful.

Most recently, the 40-year old actress shared three beautiful photos of her daughter smiling at the camera with her beautiful cheeks on display. See the pictures below:

#chunkmunk #cairo #mylove #miracle 🎀💕

Hey girl hey! 💕

Plus, if that’s not enough on Monday, she shared another beautiful photo of Cairo in beautiful pink dress with a pink bow around her head to top it off. See the picture below:

My princess 🎀 #cheeks

Mowry and her husband, Cory Hardrict, welcomed Cairo into the world back in early May. The couple is already parents to 6-year-old son, Cree.

Check out more adorable photos of Cairo in the photo gallery below:

2016 BET Awards - Arrivals

21 Adorable Photos Of Tia Mowry-Hardrict's Daughter Cairo

Tia Mowry-Hardrict has been on cloud nine since welcoming her daughter Cairo in early May and now that she's officially introduced her to the world, she is sharing multiple photos of her baby girl on Instagram every day and we have 21 adorable photos of her right here! Click here to see them!

These Photos Of Tia Mowry’s Baby Girl Smiling Will Make Your Heart Melt! [PHOTOS] was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

