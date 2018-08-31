CLOSE
Fearless And Free Movement Of Women

1st Lady Thompson of World Overcomers talks with Melissa about the movement for women in their “Fearless and Free” conference.

Fearless and Free is a movement of women who rest in being made complete in God’s love and place little confidence in the strive for perfection. When we see God, we experience a being whose love for us is perfect, erasing all of our fears. The Fearless & Free woman is comfortable in her own skin and courageous enough to be herself. For her, love is an action. She is beautiful. She is brave. She is fearless. She is free!

3 day event:    – 

 

Visit www.fearlessandfreeconference.com for more information

Find out more from conference host:  Lashawn Thompson

