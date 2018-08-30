Casey J To Perform At 2018 Lamplighter Awards Show

The Light 103.9 is excited to announce Tyscot Records Gospel recording artist Casey J will perform at the 2018 Lamplighter Awards show on Saturday November 3rd at the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium. Here’s more on Casey J.

Casey J is a native of Atlanta, GA. After working for several years as an elementary school teacher, Casey accepted God’s call and began to pursue ministry through music full time. In 2015, Casey J recorded her freshman project entitled “The Truth” (Tyscot Records/MBE), a collection of songs with corporate worship at their core. The lead single from this project, “Fill Me Up”, earned massive traction and ranked high on several national charts. Subsequently, “I’m Yours”, written by Casey, followed with similar success and propelled her to a Stellar Award win for New Artist of the Year in 2016.

Casey J recently recorded a brand new worship project entitled “The Gathering” (Tyscot Records/Casey J). The eclectic compilation, captured at an outdoor venue with a handpicked audience, brings to life the beauty and power of corporate worship in an unrestrained, organic form. This highly-anticipated project is slated for release in early 2019.

This fall, Casey J returns with the recording’s first radio single, “If God”, which beautifully answers life’s most difficult questions with the resounding affirmation found in Romans 8:31: What shall we then say to these things? If God be for us, who can be against us? “If God” is available for download on all digital platforms.

The Lamplighter Awards Show will take place on Saturday November 3, 2018 at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium. Tickets will be available at all Ticketmaster locations.

