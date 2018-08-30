CLOSE
Lamplighter 2018
Home > Lamplighter 2018

Casey J To Perform At 2018 Lamplighter Awards Show

0 reads
Leave a comment
Lamplighter Awards

Source: Radio One / Radio One Raleigh

The Light 103.9 is excited to announce Tyscot Records Gospel recording artist Casey J will perform at the 2018 Lamplighter Awards show on Saturday November 3rd at the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium. Here’s more on Casey J.

Casey J is a native of Atlanta, GA. After working for several years as an elementary school teacher, Casey accepted God’s call and began to pursue ministry through music full time. In 2015, Casey J recorded her freshman project entitled “The Truth” (Tyscot Records/MBE), a collection of songs with corporate worship at their core. The lead single from this project, “Fill Me Up”, earned massive traction and ranked high on several national charts. Subsequently, “I’m Yours”, written by Casey, followed with similar success and propelled her to a Stellar Award win for New Artist of the Year in 2016.

Casey J recently recorded a brand new worship project entitled “The Gathering” (Tyscot Records/Casey J). The eclectic compilation, captured at an outdoor venue with a handpicked audience, brings to life the beauty and power of corporate worship in an unrestrained, organic form. This highly-anticipated project is slated for release in early 2019.

This fall, Casey J returns with the recording’s first radio single, “If God”, which beautifully answers life’s most difficult questions with the resounding affirmation found in Romans 8:31: What shall we then say to these things? If God be for us, who can be against us? “If God” is available for download on all digital platforms.

The Lamplighter Awards Show will take place on Saturday November 3, 2018 at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium. Tickets will be available at all Ticketmaster locations.

 

2018 Lamplighter Awards performer , 2018 Lamplighter Awards Show , Casey J , Jerry Smith

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 1 week ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 1 week ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 1 month ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 3 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 3 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 3 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close