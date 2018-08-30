CLOSE
3 Die In Fiery Crash On I-40 Near McGee’s Crossroads

Three people died in a fiery crash Wednesday in an accident on Interstate 40 near McGee’s Crossroads in Johnston County. Authorities said three people were killed in the crash which happened just after 12 p.m. in the eastbound lanes.

Due to the crash the westbound lanes were closed so EMS could have access the scene. Authorities said a tractor-trailer truck and two passenger cars near mile marker 319 were involved in the crash. The victim’s names are being withheld until next of kin is notified.

