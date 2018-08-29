CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

7 Things To Help Raise A Successful Kid

3 reads
Leave a comment
Mom helping daughter with school work.

Source: Katrina Wittkamp / Getty

Melissa’s “Working Mom Wednesday’s” … the kids are going back to school and we want to do what is best for our kids to help them be a successful as possible.

Here are 7 suggested things to help us do so:

Prayer Life  gives us a better understanding of our purpose in life.  Helps us to understand that there is a reason and purpose for everything and that challenges only come to make you stronger and not to destroy you or others.

Good Work Ethic:  Giving them chores helps them realize,  they have to work in order to get the good benefits of life.   Kids who grow up with working moms have advantages over those who don’t.

Teach Them Social Skills:   Being able to communicate with peers and elders benefit them in their overall success.  Being able to get along with others, being compassionate and attentive to others gives them an understanding of the life that others outside of their own village or community.  A 20-year study at Penn State and Duke found that kids with good social skills turned out to be more successful.

Instill Higher Educational Expectations:   Kids who believe that a higher education (college) is a set expectation from their parents are more likely to make every effort to complete that goal.

Develop good relationships:  It all starts at home with their relationships with siblings and parents.  This is the first hands on training in getting along with others and creating skills needed for healthy relations.  When parents show kids how to love, be compassionate and caring they are able to use it easier in everyday life.

Excitement about Math:  Reading to young children is important, but it turns out teaching them math skills is crucial as well.

FINALLY….

Allow them To Fail:  As moms talk with them or allow them to see your failures and how you are able to bounce back from them.  Show and explain how failure is not the end of the world and that it only makes you stronger; and that everyone goes through it in life.

Source: INC.com

 

@Melissa Wade1039 , Successful kids , Working Mom Wednesdays

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 7 days ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 1 week ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 4 weeks ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 3 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 3 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 3 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close