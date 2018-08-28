Who Else Is Performing At The Lamplighter Awards?

| 08.28.18
Lamplighter Awards 2018

James Fortune!!!  Believes in the event so much that he promised to come every year and he hasn’t missed one yet! Newly married and on a new page of his journey James talks to Melissa about coming to this year’s show.

The Lamplighter awards recognizes local individuals and organizations that do outstanding things in our community and make a difference in making our community a better place to live.

The son of a preacher, James Fortune is a Houston-bred, singer,songwriter and producer. Called to music ministry as a child, the idea of a record label, worldwide travel, an abundance of accolades and two Grammy-nominations were the least of thoughts and aspirations.

 

 

2018 Lamplighter Awards performer , James Fortune

