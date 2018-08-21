CLOSE
Silent Sam Statue Ripped Down On UNC Campus

Confederate Soldier Statue

Many say, “It’s a symbol of hatred.”  [POLL} Do You Think It Was Right for Protesters to remove it?

The Silent Sam statue has been on the campus of UNC for many years and last night the symbol came down by those who want change.

Hundreds of protesters initially gathered to call for the university leaders to make a move to remove the confederate statue from the campus but again were told there was nothing the University could do.

State leaders saying there would have to be a process of trying to have it removed, with no time line in their response.  So protesters, like in Durham, decided to take matter into their own hands.

Sometime after dark, the group used a rope and toppled the statue to the ground.

Read what Governor Cooper and University leaders had to say at ABC11.com

Silent Sam toppled , UNC

