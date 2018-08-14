CLOSE
Woman Using GPS Knocks Down Power Lines In Johnston County

A part of I-95 -between US 301 and Bagley Road near Rocky Mount in Johnston County is closed Tuesday morning due to downed power lines.

Trooper Mark Samosky said a woman using her GPS was lead in the wrong direction on the freeway and while trying to correct her mistake she hit a guide wire and knocked down a power pole.

Those coming from the north should take US 301 to 70 and get back onto 95.

Those coming south should 70 to US 301.

Read more at ABC11.

