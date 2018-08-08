Deadly Intersections And Roads In Raleigh Justify Change

State data, reports 63 crashes at the intersection of Louisburg and Fox roads between 2013 and 2017, the same intersection that claimed the lives of two more this past weekend.

DOT data calls Louisburg Road the most dangerous in Wake County, with 95 crashes in 2017. Many residents saying they avoid the intersection of Louisburg and Fox at all costs.

The proposed plan to make it safier is to create a median that would separate three lanes of traffic on either side of the road and add something called a media cross over. That would prevent traffic coming through Fox Road.

Residents responded to the plan and told engineers the plan is not enough, “They’ve got to reduce the speed.”

The full list of the most dangerous roads in Raleigh, based on DOT data from 2017, is as follows:

Louisburg Road near Forestville Road, which had 95 crashes

Martin Luther King Boulevard and Rock Quarry Road with 103 crashes

Six Forks Road and Atlantic Avenue, which had 76 crashes

New Hope Road and Corporation Parkway, which had 102 crashes

New Hope Road and Lake Woodard Drive, with 96 crashes

Source: WRAL.com

